Almuñécar-La Herradura: Water project breakthrough

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 17:17
Transforming Water Woes into Wins
Image: Almuñecar Town Hall
AFTER a quarter-century of anticipation, residents of Almuñécar – La Herradura are celebrating as the long-awaited Béznar-Rules water project finally springs into action. The town has faced water scarcity challenges for decades. However, hope has increased with the commencement of works on a crucial phase of the project, breakdown number 9, promising a vital supply of potable water to homes and fields.
Yet, the journey to water security is far from over. To extend this relief to agricultural lands, urgent action is needed from the Central Government to greenlight and execute the rest of the project. Time is of the essence, as water is not just a commodity but a lifeline for the region’s future and its farmers.
Collaboration remains key as local authorities, including the Junta de Andalucía and the Coastal Municipalities Consortium, work hand in hand to transform this dream into reality. With each step forward, Almuñécar – La Herradura moves closer to a future where water scarcity is but a distant memory and prosperity flows abundantly.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
