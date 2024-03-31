By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 17:46

Artichoke production plummets 25% in Vega Baja region. Image: Alcachofa Vega Baja / Facebook.

The recent winter season’s lack of rainfall has hit artichoke production hard in the province, leading to a 25 per cent drop from initial estimates.

The dry weather, along with unusually warm temperatures, has stunted the growth of this vegetable, which usually thrives in colder conditions.

Initially, forecasts predicted yields of 25,000 to 30,000 tons, but these expectations won’t be met.

The 25 per cent decrease means a loss of about 6,000 to 7,000 tons of artichokes, mainly grown in the southern region of Alicante, particularly in the Vega Baja area, which is the primary artichoke-producing region in the Valencian Community.

Additionally, artichoke cultivation in Camp d’Elx has been severely affected by the lack of essential factors like water, soil moisture, and cold temperatures needed for optimal growth.

Despite this setback in production, the demand for Vega Baja’s “jewel of the garden” remains strong as the season progresses.

Although the first harvest phase has ended with reduced production, the subsequent phase begins.

However, the shortfall in supply is somewhat balanced by the high prices that Alicante Artichokes commands, driven by demand from the canning industry.

Currently, the average price stands at €1.20 per kilogram, marking a 20 per cent increase compared to previous years’ averages for the same period.

Antonio Angel Hurtado, president of the Vega Baja Artichoke Association, emphasises the industry’s resilience as it continues to provide artichokes from the region at favourable prices, ensuring a promising end-of-season average price.