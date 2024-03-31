€3080 donated to the Turre Evangelical Church

By Julian Phillips • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 17:02

The cheque being presented at the church. Credit: Jules

After the successful “Night with the Stars” event on the March 21, the organisers, Jo McGrath and Janet Corcoran presented a cheque for €3080 this Friday March 29 to Vera Walsh and Carol Pazdzierski of the Turre Evangelical Church in support of the church’s food bank.

The food bank, which can only survive thanks to donations such as these, was set up in 2012 and currently supports up to 60 local Spanish families in need.

Providing essential food items, baby supplies, and hygiene products on a weekly basis is made possible through the generosity of church members and the wider community and the church is always on the lookout for help and support.

Started in 2003

The Turre Evangelical Church started in 2003 when a small group began congregating for prayer and worship. Initially, gatherings were intimate, sometimes, with just two people sitting around a gas fire. In 2012, Turre Evangelical Church attained official recognition under Spanish Law.

Their commitment to the community goes beyond their prayer meetings and in addition to the food bank, they welcome various local societies and organisations including Alcoholics Anonymous, art groups, sewing circles, carers support groups, and theatre groups.

These outreach activities underscore the church’s unwavering dedication to serving and uplifting the community, fostering a welcoming environment for all who enter its doors.

If you can help out, give a food donation or a financial contribution, both Vera ad Carol would be overjoyed to receive it. Give them a call on 711 086 162.