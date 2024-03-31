King Charles makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 21:40

King Charles III of Britain made his most significant public appearance since his cancer diagnosis last month, attending the traditional Easter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday, March 31. This appearance comes in the middle of a wave of uncertainty surrounding the British monarchy’s public image.

King Charles III’s Easter Return

Despite undergoing treatment for cancer, the 75-year-old monarch arrived at the 14th-century chapel accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla. Their arrival, typically a moment of anticipation for onlookers, was met with waves and well-wishes from the crowd gathered outside.

Overcoming Health Hurdles

In adherence to medical advice to minimise his exposure to others during treatment, King Charles III and Queen Camilla sat apart from the main congregation during the hour-long service. This precaution echoes similar measures taken by the late Queen Elizabeth II during Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021.

The royal couple’s presence at the service was a reassuring sight for many, as King Charles III has temporarily reduced his public engagements following his diagnosis. However, he has continued to fulfil his duties, managing state affairs and official paperwork.

Despite his health challenges, King Charles III has remained engaged in state matters, recently meeting with ambassadors and community leaders, and maintaining regular contact with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Reassuring the Public

In a recorded message ahead of the Easter weekend, King Charles III expressed his commitment to serving the nation, echoing his coronation pledge.

Notable Absences in the Royal Family

However, the Easter service was not without its noticeable absences. The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine (Kate Middleton), were notably absent from the chapel. Catherine’s recent announcement of her own cancer diagnosis and commencement of chemotherapy treatment has understandably led the couple to prioritise her health and privacy.

The couple’s decision to forego public appearances during this challenging time has been met with understanding and support from the public. Prince William is expected to resume his public duties in mid-April, once their children return to school.

Steadfast Leadership During Personal Struggle

The absence of the Prince and Princess of Wales underscores the seriousness of the health challenges facing the royal family. Despite the turbulence, King Charles III’s appearance at the Easter service signals a resilience and commitment to duty during personal difficulties.

