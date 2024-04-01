Marenostrum top for spectators

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 13:57

Marenostrum Fuengirola Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Marenostrum Fuengirola has been recognised as the music venue with the most spectators in Spain for the second consecutive year according to the Association of Music Promoters, with a total of 189,063 in 2023.

After the large venues in major cities like Madrid and Barcelona, Fuengirola is positioning itself as a town capable of attracting talent to national concerts and festivals.

Less than two months before the start of the concert season at Marenostrum Fuengirola 2024, the venue has already sold more than 71,000 tickets, confirming the attractiveness of the venue on the Costa del Sol which features almost 30 days of shows.

Another of the key points of the space is the celebration of concerts focused on the foreign audience that visits the Costa del Sol every summer. An example of this will be the performances of Queens of the Stone Age, the Finns Tarja & Marko, the superstar Käärijä and the celebration of the Jazz Festival with renowned figures such as Kurt Rosenwinkel.