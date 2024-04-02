Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 17:01

Santa Pola's vehicle fleet has been upgraded with four new vehicles. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

Fancy Fleet

Santa Pola’s vehicle fleet has been upgraded with four new vehicles. Investing €105,816.52, Mayor Loreto Serrano received the keys for the Renault and Dacia units. These vehicles serve social services, sports facilities, and general needs, improving efficiency. Additional vehicles for the Local Police are forthcoming.

Fire Ban

Aspe residents are reminded that bonfires are not allowed until April 8. This restriction is in place as a precautionary measure for forest lands and areas within 500 metres of them. This prohibition includes burning crop margins, agricultural or forestry remains, as well as reeds or bushes.

Pine Prefects

Guardamar del Segura’s environmental volunteer campaign began on Easter Sunday 2024 and will be operational by the end of April 8 with a total of 26 participants who will carry out information, prevention, and control tasks in the Guardamar pine forest.

Fine Uproar

Two months ago, almost a hundred drivers received fines on the Pont del Bimilenari in Elche for speeding. The speed limit used to be 50 kilometres per hour but was lowered to just 30 kilometres. After some uproar, the council has put the old limit back in place.

Telecare Triumph

In Alicante, 1,275 residents use the telecare service every day. In 2023, they added 202 new users, marking a 15% increase in the number of people served. This service lets users reach out to trained staff 24/7, 365 days a year, for quick assistance in any situation or emergency.

Circus Treat

Orihuela has arranged a concert at the Circus Theatre on Friday, April 5, at 8:00 PM. Tickets can be obtained free of charge at the Teatro Circo ticket counters. You can collect up to a maximum of 10 tickets per ID card until full capacity is reached.

Spring Party

Benijofar is preparing for its traditional Get-together Day, the “Spring Party,” scheduled for Saturday, April 6, at the recreation area of El Soto.

As in previous years, attendees can look forward to lunch and fun activities.

The event’s highlight is the paella contest, where you can enjoy tasty dishes and vote for your favourite.

There will also be plenty of children’s activities and live music to keep everyone entertained throughout the day.

To ensure your spot, Benijofar Town Hall will provide tables and chairs for those who pre-book until they are all taken.

For more information, you can email serviciosinformaticos@benijofar.org, call (+34) 96671540, or visit the town hall at C/Juan Ramón Jiménez, 8.

Casting Call

Exciting Opportunities are afoot at La Zenia Boulevard as they announce their Model Casting Call!

La Zenia Boulevard is on the lookout for models, and here’s your chance to shine!

Age and gender are no barriers, so if you’re interested, or you know someone who would love to be part of the Boulevard’s campaigns and be featured on social media for a few days, then this is your moment!

The sign-up period runs until April 6.

All you need to do is send an email to La Zenia Boulevard at comercial@cczeniaboulevard.com with the subject: “I want to be a model for Zenia Boulevard!”