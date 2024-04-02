Suspect arrested after Finland school shooting

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 10:06

Credit: EWN

New is still emerging following a shooting incident at a school in Finland.

On the morning of Tuesday, April 2, students were subject to a harrowing incident that unfolded at Viertola School in Vantaa, Finland, which was marked by gunshots and chaotic scenes.

Eastern Uusimaa police were quick to respond, confirming the apprehension of a suspect linked to the gunfire, which has resulted in several injuries.

Immediate police response and community safety

Authorities were called to the scene at approximately 9:08 am, and they are still believed to be working on the investigation.

The police have issued a caution, urging the public to stay away from the area and remain indoors, where they have been advised not to open their doors to strangers.

The incident took place at the school’s Jokiranta site, as confirmed by reports from Iltalehti and MTV Uutiset.

Viertola School, which looks after around 800 students across grades 1 to 9, employs about 90 staff members.

This school is noted for its comprehensive programs, including Swedish language immersion, special educational needs, and a unique polyclinic teaching scheme.

Crisis management in action

Deputy City Director of Education and Training, Katri Kalske, revealed that Vantaa’s crisis team is currently holding talks to address the aftermath of the shooting.

She emphasised that the police would take the lead in giving details about the incident. This underscores the city’s commitment to managing the crisis effectively and ensuring the safety and well-being of its students and staff.

Inevitably, in view of the shocking events, questions about the security of educational settings are brought to the attention of the wider public audience.

With ongoing investigations, the priority remains the recovery of those affected and the reinforcement of safety measures in schools.