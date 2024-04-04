Spring blossoms: Alfarnate’s Sakura Festival

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 13:13

Blooming Hope in Malaga's Drought Image: Shutterstock/ Vivvi Smak

THE Malaga province battles through drought, but in the middle of the parched lands, there’s a pop of colour – cherry blossoms. In Alfarnate in Axarquia, cherry blossom trees are in bloom, setting the stage for the third annual Sakura festival on April 7. Mayor Juan Jesús Gallardo is optimistic, hoping for a generous harvest and welcoming visitors from near and far.

Embracing Japanese Culture: Alfarnate’s Third Annual Sakura Festival

The Sakura Alfarnate festival programme is full of activities for all ages. There will be a Japanese-themed market, a Geisha makeup workshop, Martial Arts exhibitions and workshops, Origami workshops, a Bonsai exhibition, Japanese cooking workshops, and much more. For the full list of activities and the schedule see the Alfarnate Town Hall Facebook page.

Tourism Flourishes: Alfarnate Welcomes Visitors for Sakura Festival

Alfarnate Town Hall expects this year’s Sakura Festival to be bigger and better than the previous two, they have extended the parking areas on the outskirts of town. Tourists travel from all over Spain to this festival with excursions already planned from Sevilla and Cordoba.

Nature’s Resilience: Cherry Blossoms Thrive in Malaga Province

Cherry blossoms usually bloom from late March to early April in Tokyo but due to the weather variations in Alfarnate, the cherry blossom trees will be in full bloom on April 7 for the festival.

Blossoming Amidst Adversity

However, in other areas of Axarquia and the Malaga province in general like Jubrique and Pujerra, chestnut farmers are apprehensive. They fear a repeat of last year’s losses, unsure how the weather will play out.

As Malaga navigates the delicate dance between nature and livelihoods, the Cherry Blossom Festival offers a moment of unity and joy. After the hottest winter in six decades, recent storms have topped up reservoirs by almost 40 cubic hectometres filling the region with hope.

For more Axarquia news click here