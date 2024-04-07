The UK Consulate meets with Mijas Town Hall

By Kevin Fraser Park •
A meeting with the UK Consulate
Photo: Mijas Town Hall
On Friday April 5, representatives of the Department of Foreigners of Mijas Town Hall, together with Social Services, held a meeting with the UK consulate to monitor and coordinate the needs of British foreign residents, who in Mijas are around 8,000 people, mostly elderly who are often alone.
“One of the needs we have is to provide a service to people who have not been able to learn the language who, in many cases, cannot express themselves well and do not have family support”, said the Councillor for Foreigners of Mijas Town Hall, Mario Bravo.
In 1985, Mijas was the first municipality to create a Department for Foreigners, “what this type of meeting does is to unify criteria so that the care we give to foreigners is as good as the care we give to Spaniards”, Bravo said.
“Renewing passports and health cards, residence permits, changes of address where they usually receive their pension or tax obligations, all without knowing the language can be complicated without the help of the Town Hall or foreigners’ associations”, concluded Bravo.
After the meeting, discussions continued with the associations of foreigners in the municipality including: the Lions Club of La Cala, Age Care, Age Concern, Soroptimist International and the British Legion.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
