Schools are improving in Denia

CEIP Llebeig school in Denia
Credit: Denia Council
Denia´s regional government continues the school development scheme set up in 2015, granting benefits for refurbishing the local school establishments.
The Pla Edificant campaign was founded to decentralize the schools in Denia and allow management by the local council.
In 2017, the scheme greatly improved local educational facilities including the Llebeig school, which will now undergo further development.
As reported by Denia´s Planning Councilor, Maria Josep Rioll, the primary school will receive improved energy-efficient system air conditioning and heating.
After considering the demands of both teachers and pupils, Denia´s government built a new primary school in La Xara and renovated the facilities in the Pou de la Munanya primary school.
Rioll shared the campaign´s plans: “We´re still pushing for the extension to Maria Ibars High School, the complete rebuild of Raque Paya special school, a canteen for Jesus Pobre´s Pare Pare primary, the new Gent de Mar school and a new music conservatory.”
She emphasised the importance that the learning environment has on the lives of children: “It´s a matter of resolving basic issues to improve children’s wellbeing.”
