Running for Diabetes research

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 12:04

Photo: Facebook / Estepona Media Marathon

In Spain, more than 1,000 cases of Type 1 diabetes are diagnosed each year and DiabetesCERO wants to change this situation by funding research projects to find a cure.

Specsavers Opticas has pledged to help fund this important research work, and optometrist Carlos Partal from the Marbella opticians will be running the Estepona Half Marathon on May 5 to raise money for this worthy cause. The 21 kilometre route starts in Cancelada, and Carlos and the rest of the participants will run along Estepona’s promenade by the sea.

This is a personal challenge for Carlos who is training hard to prepare himself to reach the finish line. He has previously run 5km and 10km races, but this is a bigger challenge and he would love to be able to achieve it and raise lots of money for DiabetesCERO, he is aiming for €500. Donations can be made at Specsavers Opticas Marbella, or via the GoFundMe website.

Carlos told San Pedro Informacion that: “Diabetes is one of the main causes of vision loss, so I am delighted to raise funds for the Foundation’s diabetes research projects and help them find a cure. Unfortunately, in eye examinations we see the damage that diabetes can cause to the blood vessels in the back of the eye”.

You can find more information about the foundation on their website www.diabetescero.org. If you want to participate in the Estepona Half Marathon, you can sign up until April 30.