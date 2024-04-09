By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 15:13

UK royal popularity contest: Kate Middleton reigns supreme. Image: Royal Family.

Amid concerns about Kate Middleton’s health, a recent YouGov survey found that she’s the most admired royal among the public.

Her popularity has gone up, with 76 per cent of Britons feeling positive about her. That’s six points higher than earlier this year.

Her husband, Prince William, is also well-liked, with 73 per cent of people having a favourable view of him.

But more people (21 per cent) feel negatively about King Charles compared to Kate’s 15 per cent.

Princess Anne comes in third in popularity, with 71 per cent of people liking her.

She also has the fewest negative views among all the royals, with only 13 per cent of people feeling unfavourable towards her.

While King Charles is generally liked by 63 per cent of the public, 30 per cent of people have negative opinions about him.

Prince Harry and Meghan still face public disapproval, with only 31 per cent and 26 per cent of people feeling positively towards them, respectively.

Prince Andrew is the least liked royal, with only 6 per cent of Britons having a positive view of him, while a big 86 per cent have negative opinions.

Younger people tend to have more negative views about the royals, but 18-24 year-olds like Prince Harry and Meghan, although opinions are divided in this age group.

Interestingly, while King Charles may not be as popular with the youngest generation, both Prince William and Kate Middleton are well-liked among them.

Half of 18-24 year-olds admire Kate Middleton and 49 per cent have a positive opinion of Prince William.

Overall, most Britons feel positive about the monarchy, with 58 per cent having a favourable view.

However, attitudes differ depending on age, with older people being more supportive compared to younger ones.