By Julian Phillips • Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 12:34

The presentation of the Titan World Series Credit: Almeria Town Hall

This Friday marks the kick-off of the Titan World Series 2024, with its first stage hosted in Almeria.

As a precursor to the Skoda Titan Desert Almeria, this event is a significant highlight of the year, putting Almería on the global cycling map as the only World Series race in Spain. Professional cyclists and seasoned veterans will come together to take part in the Titan World Series, sharing insights and secrets.

Joaquin Perez de la Blanca, the Councillor for Tourism, Communications, and Promotion of the City, along with Antonio Jesus Casimiro, the Councillor for Sports, presented the event alongside Jose Garcia from RPM Sports and former cyclist Triki Beltran. Perez de la Blanca emphasised the fresh features of this fifth edition, notably the Almeria Stage, which will immerse the city in the Titan universe from April 12 to 14. Activities include talks, bike rides exploring the local terrain, and round table discussions with top professionals.

Rides from 40 to 60km

Participants will head to Cabo de Gata, Calar Alto, and El Toyo for rides ranging from 40 to 60 kilometres, serving as preparation for the upcoming competition in Morocco starting April 28. Perez de la Blanca highlighted the event’s unique blend of competition and camaraderie, offering participants a memorable experience beyond the race.

Discussions will cover various aspects of the Titan Desert, including its origins, race preparations, challenges faced by cyclists, route particulars, and Almeria’s training facilities.

Former professional cyclist Triki Beltran commented on Almería’s breath-taking landscapes, affirming its potential to attract tourists through cycling routes. With anticipation building, over 30 cyclists are gearing up for an exhilarating weekend at the ‘Almería Stage Titan World Series’, immersing themselves in the thrill of being Titans.