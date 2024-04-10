Winters in Sweden are disappearing

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 10 Apr 2024 • 11:55

Winter in Sweden Credit: Lina Bodestad, Flickr

The SLU (Swedish University of Agricultural Science) discovered that a third of the winter season has disappeared over the past 40 years in Sweden.

The SLU has been conducting research on the winter climate in Sweden, led by Professor Hjalmar Laudon. He revealed the impact of the changing climate on Svartberget: “We have lost 58 days of meteorological winter in 40 years.”

He shared that the newly discovered figures indicate that winters in the Norrland region of Sweden have become much warmer and shorter: “It has to do with the general warming of the climate.”

Another revelation was that the water flows in streams have increased during winter, hence water flows in winter have now almost doubled. “The consequence is that it will be drier in the summer,” explained Hjalmar Laudon.

The professor also mentioned that the increase in humidity in winter will lead to inhibited growth in the forests, something which has been noted in recent years.