Spain leads Europe in clinical drug trials

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 11:04

Image of a laboratory worker. Credit: Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

Spain has emerged as a pioneer in clinical drug trials within Europe. But what factors have contributed to this leading position?

Data from the European Medicines Agency revealed that Spanish institutions participated in 845 out of 1,944 clinical trials authorised in the European Union.

This equates to 43 per cent of the total, significantly ahead of France’s 734 and Germany’s 697 participations. The announcement places Spain at the forefront of clinical trial activity in Europe.

A new era for clinical trials

The introduction of the Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS) has revolutionised how clinical trials are applied for across the EU. Previously, sponsors had to navigate the complex process of submitting separate applications in each country.

Now, CTIS allows for a unified application process across up to 30 EU countries. This change is part of the broader Clinical Trials Regulation (CTR), which Spain was the first to adopt with a Royal Decree.

This adoption enabled a streamlined process, reduced the time to initiate studies, and increased early-phase trials and research into rare diseases and paediatric conditions.

Spain’s competitive edge in clinical research

The Spanish Medicines Agency reports that over half of the clinical trials initiated in Spain are in their early phases (I and II), with a quarter focusing on rare diseases and 15 per cent on paediatric trials.

This positioning offers Spain a competitive edge in clinical research. However, competition is intensifying, not only within Europe but globally, with regions like the United States and Asia-Pacific significantly investing in clinical research.

To maintain and strengthen its leadership, Spain faces several challenges. The growing competition for hosting clinical trials and the need for an speeded up process for phase I trials are among the key concerns.

Farmaindustria, Spain’s pharmaceutical industry association, has outlined an action plan for 2024 to address these challenges. The plan includes promoting clinical research in primary care centres, enhancing network clinical trials, advancing decentralised trial elements, and reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

Spain’s role as a leader in European clinical drug trials highlights its commitment to innovation and patient care in the biomedical field.