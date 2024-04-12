Friendly against Northern Ireland, Palma

By Annette Christmas •
Updated: 12 Apr 2024 • 20:27
Son Moix stadium.
Credit: RCD Mallorca
The Spanish Football Federation announced on April 12 that the Spanish national selection will play Northern Ireland in Palma on Saturday 8 June.
The friendly match is in preparation for the upcoming European Championships in Germany and will be played at the refurbished Son Moix stadium, where the national team has played on six occasions.
The last time was eleven years ago, against Belarus in the classification for the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, 2014
This will be the 14th time Spain has played Northern Ireland. The last time was in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria in November 2007, when the score was 1-0.
Prior to that, the Northern Irish team beat the Spanish side 3:2 at home in Windsor Park in 2006.
The match at Son Moix on 8 June kicks off at 9:30 pm
The Spanish national team will then play against Croatia on Saturday 15 June in the UEFA European Championships to be held at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.
