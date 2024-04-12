Landscape painting workshop in Cabo de Gata

By Julian Phillips • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 14:52

Presenting the Painting Workshop initiative. Credit: Junta de Andalusia

A landscape Painting Workshop led by renowned local artist Andres Garcia Ibañez is being organised by The Department of Tourism, Culture, and Sport in collaboration with Asemparna from April 17 to 21 and will be hosted in Rodalquilar within the Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park.

This initiative aims to engage 21 painters aged 18 and above, offering morning and afternoon workshops where participants can use their own chosen techniques.

Exhibition of artwork

The workshop concludes with an exhibition of the artwork at the Carmen de Burgos Exhibition Hall in Rodalquilar’s Nature Hotel, open to the public for a month. Juan Jose Alonso, the regional delegate of the Department of Tourism, Culture, and Sport, expressed gratitude for such cultural events, which aim to attract more tourists, mitigate seasonal fluctuations, and promote the natural beauty of Cabo de Gata-Nijar.

Asemparna’s goal is to foster sustainable tourism by spreading visitor numbers throughout the year. They believe the workshop, along with other cultural events, can attract tourists in spring and autumn, benefiting local businesses and encouraging repeat visits.

Last year’s inaugural edition, with 15 participants also led by Garcia Ibañez, aimed to showcase the park’s stunning landscapes and promote it as a prime destination for natural painting. Participants staying in local accommodation contribute to the economy and often return with friends and family to enjoy the area’s unique scenery.

Maria Jesus Lopez Rull, the councillor for Culture and Education in Nijar, thanked the Andalusian Government for bringing activities like this to the municipality, particularly outside the peak tourist season. She emphasised the suitability of Cabo de Gata-Nijar for artistic endeavours, calling it the perfect backdrop for exploring beauty and art.