Masters 2024: The top five most influential golfers 

By John Ensor •
Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 11:52
Image of Rory McIlroy.
Credit: David W. Leindecker/Shutterstockcom
With the winner of The Masters 2024 yet to be decided, one name has already risen to the top.
During the current 2024 Masters tournament, a new study has highlighted how players can reap lucrative rewards from their online presence, the research focused on the Instagram influence of 86 competing golfers.
A spokesperson from Venture Smarter commented, ‘In today’s digital age, professional athletes increasingly leverage their celebrity through social media to broaden their influence.
‘By sharing behind-the-scenes moments, personal insights, and endorsements, golfers nurture their dedicated fan bases and collaborate effectively with sponsors.’
This digital dynamic not only enhances the golfers’ interaction with fans but also solidifies their commercial partnerships, shaping the future of sports marketing.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.