Masters 2024: The top five most influential golfers 

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 11:52

Image of Rory McIlroy. Credit: David W. Leindecker/Shutterstockcom

With the winner of The Masters 2024 yet to be decided, one name has already risen to the top.

During the current 2024 Masters tournament, a new study has highlighted how players can reap lucrative rewards from their online presence, the research focused on the Instagram influence of 86 competing golfers.

Top five leaders on golf’s digital fairway

Tiger Woods : With a staggering 3.4 million followers, Woods sets the benchmark with potential earnings of up to $21,300 for each sponsored post. Known for his historic five Masters victories, Tiger’s appeal remains unmatched.

: With a staggering 3.4 million followers, Woods sets the benchmark with potential earnings of up to $21,300 for each sponsored post. Known for his historic five Masters victories, Tiger’s appeal remains unmatched. Rory McIlroy : The Irishman, boasting 2.9 million followers, can command up to $18,800 per post. His 2022 second-place finish at the Masters fuels his ambition for a grand slam completion this year.

: The Irishman, boasting 2.9 million followers, can command up to $18,800 per post. His 2022 second-place finish at the Masters fuels his ambition for a grand slam completion this year. Rickie Fowler : With two million followers, Fowler could pocket up to $14,700 per post. His journey from a self-taught prodigy to a top contender underscores his major ambitions.

: With two million followers, Fowler could pocket up to $14,700 per post. His journey from a self-taught prodigy to a top contender underscores his major ambitions. Jordan Spieth : This Texan, followed by 1.9 million fans, might earn $13,600 per post. His 2015 Masters victory highlights his championship pedigree.

: This Texan, followed by 1.9 million fans, might earn $13,600 per post. His 2015 Masters victory highlights his championship pedigree. Justin Thomas: Hailing from Kentucky, Thomas, with 1.6 million followers, has an earning potential of up to $12,500 per post. His top performance at Augusta came in 2020 with a fourth place.

Digital impact in sports

A spokesperson from Venture Smarter commented, ‘In today’s digital age, professional athletes increasingly leverage their celebrity through social media to broaden their influence.

‘By sharing behind-the-scenes moments, personal insights, and endorsements, golfers nurture their dedicated fan bases and collaborate effectively with sponsors.’

This digital dynamic not only enhances the golfers’ interaction with fans but also solidifies their commercial partnerships, shaping the future of sports marketing.