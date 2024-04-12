No more detours in El Convoy

By Julian Phillips • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 12:32

Inspecting the completed works Credit: Pulpi Town Hall

Residents of El Convoy in Pulpi have cause for celebration as they no longer need to take detours to reach their homes.

Alfonso Lujano, the director of Road Infrastructures, along with Dolores Martinez, the Territorial delegate of Development, Territorial Articulation, and Housing, and Pulpi’s mayor, Juan Pedro Garcia, recently inspected the completion of works by the Ministry to construct a new exit branch on the A-1201 road. This investment of €186,752 by the Board will greatly benefit the neighbourhood.

These Ministry works follow actions undertaken by Pulpi Town Council to improve safety on its service roads near the new branch. Lujano expressed that this project will significantly ease the lives of El Convoy residents, eliminating the need for a lengthy detour to reach their homes.

Martinez emphasised that this project materialised due to the Council’s demand, drafting of the project, and necessary expropriations. She commended the Council for enhancing road safety in the area, which is a substantial improvement for the El Convoy neighbourhood.

Mayor Juan Pedro Garcia highlighted the significance of the project, now a reality after a long wait. He thanked the Junta de Andalucia for facilitating access to El Convoy, improving the daily lives of residents and visitors.

This collaborative effort between administrations ensures faster and safer access for El Convoy residents and local farmers from the A-1201 highway, enhancing circulation throughout the area.