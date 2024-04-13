Easter Storms: Tourism takes a hit

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 18:18

Weather Dampens Easter Tourism Image: Shutterstock/ MikeDotta

DATA from the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) reveals a decline in hotel occupancy in Axarquia and the Costa del Sol during March 2024, primarily attributed to the stormy weather during the Easter period. According to Aehcos, occupancy between March 22 and 31 stood at 71 per cent, dropping further to 69 per cent from March 27 to April 1.

Aehcos President José Luque’s Disappointment

Aehcos President José Luque expressed disappointment, stating that while the Easter period alleviated water scarcity in the province, it adversely affected hotel entrepreneurs, with only Benalmadena and Ronda surpassing 80 per cent occupancy.

Domestic vs. International Tourism Trends

Overall, March closed with a 75.10 per cent occupancy rate, marking a 2.53 per cent decrease from March 2023. Domestic tourism accounted for only 30 per cent, with international visitors making up the remaining 70 per cent.

First Quarter 2024: Growth Amidst Challenges

Despite this setback, the first quarter of 2024 saw positive growth compared to 2023, with January and February recording 58.23 per cent and 71.55 per cent occupancy respectively.

Andalucia experienced an 18 per cent increase in tourist spending during Easter, reaching €478 million.

