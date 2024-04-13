Roberto Cavalli – the loss of the Italian icon

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 13:31

Roberto Cavalli boutique Credit: Urek Miniashvili, Wikicommons, [[File:Roberto Cavalli boutique in Baku.JPG|Roberto_Cavalli_boutique_in_Baku]]

The Italian icon and fashion innovator, Roberto Cavalli was announced dead at the age of 83.

Cavalli´s CEO, Sergio Azzolari, revealed his death on April 12: “The Roberto Cavalli company shares condolences with Mr. Cavalli’s family. His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration.”

Roberto Cavalli had been battling illness in the past year but was expecting a recovery. His last day was spent with his wife, Sandra Nelson, in Florence.

In 2023, his partner of 15 years, Sandra, gave birth to his sixth son. Cavalli left an unforgettable legacy not only to his family but to the entire world of fashion.

The designer, Giorgio Armani paid tribute to Cavalli in an Instagram post: “Roberto was a true artist, wild and wonderful in his use of prints, capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothes.”

Cavalli was born in Florence in 1940. When he was just three years old, his anti-fascist father was shot by the Nazis. Cavalli´s mother began a profession in sewing to support the family. At 17, Cavalli enrolled at the Academy of Art in Florence to study art and architecture but soon found that it was fashion, which was his calling.

“Nature is my main source of inspiration – I will never stop taking hints from what I call “the greatest artist,”” said Cavalli. He founded his brand in 1970, re-imagining identity with his unique, eccentric use of animal prints. “I copy the dress of an animal because I love to copy God. I think God is the most fantastic designer.”

Although Cavalli used nature for inspiration, he often created prints sparked by his imagination of fantastical creatures to experiment with fabric, as one would approach skin; creating one-of-a-kind denim, lace and sequin pieces that celebrate life.

Admired by legendary celebrities, including Brigitte Bardot and Sophia Loren, Roberto Cavalli´s brand granted a modern reconsideration of women´s self-expression, discovery and feminine power through the seductive and daring style.

“Sometimes women are afraid to be sexy and women should know that sometimes a dress can change her life,” Cavalli would say.

Since the founding of his brand, Cavalli has been reshaping culture worldwide, adding an element of playfulness, wildness and confidence to the history of fashion.