By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 9:29

Photo: Facebook / José Carlos Gómez

Don’t miss one of the biggest events of the year at the Palacio de Congresos de La Línea de la Concepción.

Friday May 24 at 9pm sees José Carlos Gómez, a guitarist from Algeciras, take you on an unforgettable musical journey with the world premiere of his show inspired by his new album ‘Las Huellas de Dios’ (The Footprints of God). Described as one of the best 50 albums of 2023 by the critics of El País, this album captures the essence and the most emblematic moments of Paco de Lucía’s life.

With 10 musicians on stage, including guest artists such as Tito Alcedo, Francisco Roca and Rafael de Utrera, this concert promises to be a unique experience.

José Carlos Gómez was born in Algeciras and, at the age of five, he asked his parents for a flamenco guitar as a Christmas present, as he fell in love with this sound when he saw Paco de Lucia on television at the age of three.

At the age of 7 he began his first lessons with the flamenco singer Flores el Gaditano and two years later with the guitarist Salvador Andrades, who taught him the forms and sound of the Algeciras guitar school.

When he was only 11 years old he began to give his first concerts as a soloist playing pieces by Paco de Lucia and some of his own compositions. He has toured the world playing guitar and can now be seen in La Linea so get your tickets now from www.tickentradas.com