By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 9:29
Photo: Facebook / José Carlos Gómez
Don’t miss one of the biggest events of the year at the Palacio de Congresos de La Línea de la Concepción.
Friday May 24 at 9pm sees José Carlos Gómez, a guitarist from Algeciras, take you on an unforgettable musical journey with the world premiere of his show inspired by his new album ‘Las Huellas de Dios’ (The Footprints of God). Described as one of the best 50 albums of 2023 by the critics of El País, this album captures the essence and the most emblematic moments of Paco de Lucía’s life.
With 10 musicians on stage, including guest artists such as Tito Alcedo, Francisco Roca and Rafael de Utrera, this concert promises to be a unique experience.
José Carlos Gómez was born in Algeciras and, at the age of five, he asked his parents for a flamenco guitar as a Christmas present, as he fell in love with this sound when he saw Paco de Lucia on television at the age of three.
At the age of 7 he began his first lessons with the flamenco singer Flores el Gaditano and two years later with the guitarist Salvador Andrades, who taught him the forms and sound of the Algeciras guitar school.
When he was only 11 years old he began to give his first concerts as a soloist playing pieces by Paco de Lucia and some of his own compositions. He has toured the world playing guitar and can now be seen in La Linea so get your tickets now from www.tickentradas.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.