Choir Concert in the Caves

Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir Caves Concert
The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir is preparing for the summer with rehearsals and repertoire expansion, anticipating their renowned Concerts in the Caves.
On June 14 and June 15, from 8.30 until 10.30pm, the Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir will host an evening of mesmerising vocal performances in the coast´s caves at Cuevas de las Calaveres, Benidoleig.
All profits from the concert will be forwarded to charities, with each ticket being €15. The collective has donated more than €8,000 since it began performing in 2007, and continues to play an integral role in improving the lives of those in need.
The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir currently has a membership of approximately 40 singers, and new participants are always welcomed. It is highly advised to book your place in advance as the group´s annual summer concert is known to be filled to the venue´s full capacity.
Admission by reservation only through here.
