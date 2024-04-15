Musical Spring in Huercal-Overa

By Julian Phillips •
Celebrating spring with music.
Huercal-Overa City Council proudly presents the Musical Spring Programme by the Martín Alonso Municipal Music School (EMMA), aiming to bring culture closer to the community. Mayor Domingo Fernández, along with Education Mayor Juani Egea and EMMA Director David Sánchez, expressed their commitment to promoting culture and music in Huercal-Overa.
The series of concerts, held mostly at the Jeronimo Caballero Audition Room, kicks off on April 13 with a performance by the Provincial Band Project, featuring students from various music schools and conservatories. The programme continues until June 21 with end-of-course auditions by EMMA students.
Notable events include the Huercal-Overa Young Performers Series, offering diverse musical genres, all free for the public. Councillor for Education encourages residents to join this enriching programme, building on the success of previous events.
