By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 14:49

Spain secures seventh consecutive Rugby Europe Women's Championship. Image: Federación Española de Rugby / Facebook.

Spain secured their seventh consecutive Rugby Europe Women’s Championship title with a resounding 53-0 victory over Sweden on April 13.

This win marks the conclusion of another dominant campaign in Trelleborg.

Clara Piquero’s stellar performance saw her scoring four tries, leading Spain to victory in a match where Sweden failed to register a single point throughout the tournament.

This triumph contrasts sharply with Spain’s previous encounter with Sweden on Swedish soil in 1998, where they suffered an 11-6 defeat in Enkoping.

Spain’s victory has secured their spot in WXV 2024, with a play-off against the sixth-ranked team in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations 2024 awaiting them.

The winner will compete in WXV 2 in South Africa, while the loser will participate in WXV 3 in Dubai.

The rankings remained unchanged following the outcomes of matches in the third round of the Women’s Six Nations, despite victories for England, France, and Ireland.

Among the winning teams, only Ireland saw an improvement in their rating, gaining 1.72 points.

This positive adjustment followed their significant 36-5 home victory over Wales, marking a crucial breakthrough after enduring a seven-game losing streak in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Wales continues to occupy the bottom position in the standings.