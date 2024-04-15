Tarbeta fire continues

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 21:13

Fire in Torbeta Credit: AGENTESCV, X

The Military Emergency Unit has now been called to Tarbeta to aid the local firefighters as they continue battling the municipal crisis.

Within 48 hours, seven wildfires covered the Marina Alta region, ranging in size; the Tarbeta municipality was affected the most. On Sunday, April 14, a fire was recorded in Serra de Ferrer in Tarbeta, between the Coll de Rates and Jalon.

The main roads, CV-715 and CV-752 were out of use for all except the emergency services, as at least 180 people had to be evacuated from their homes, fleeing from a fire which covered more than 800 hectares.

The Emergency Coordination Centre of the Generalitat mobilized six air resources just before 1pm and requested assistance from the IME (Military Emergency Unit) and the Ministry of Ecological Transition, who mobilized two seaplanes from its base.

The causes of the fire have not been officially reported but it was indicated that the crisis developed due to the combination of high temperatures, drought and strong wind. The Emergencies 112CV stated on X on Monday: “A total of 226 troops are currently working on the fire.”

The president of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazon, spoke out on social media, thanking the firefighters for their efforts: “There are about 600 hectares burned and we are fighting to stop them from burning more. We trust that the situation will improve in the coming hours.”