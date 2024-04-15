Wrexham A.F.C. promoted to Division 1

By John Smith • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 11:00

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds following Wrexham’s last promotion Credit: VancityReynolds X

We hear a great deal about billionaires from all over the world taking over Premier League football clubs and moving football away from the fans.

Celebrity takeover

There was some trepidation at Wrexham A.F.C. the oldest professional football club in Wales when the celebrity pairing of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney announced that they were to take over the club.

At that time, it was in a pretty parlous state, languishing in non-league football and owned by the Wrexham Supporters Trust and towards the end of 2020, the takeover was complete.

Now just four years later, Wrexham AFC (which is now known throughout the world of football thanks to the documentary series Welcome to Wrexham which is about to enter its third season), has just won promotion from League Division 2 to League Division 1 and is having something of a fairy tale rise.

Universal recognition

The fan base has grown enormously, the stadium is being renovated, there’s a new pitch and shirt sponsors have included, Tik Tok, United Airlines and Vistaprint.

This isn’t the first time that a non-league team has found substantial backers as Salford City which now plays in League division 2 is owned by six former Manchester United players, the Neville Brothers, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt.

They also had a TV documentary covering the takeover but haven’t managed to reach the universal audience that Wrexham have.