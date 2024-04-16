An International Affair – Finca Son Arnau, Selva

By Annette Christmas • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 18:13

Son Arnau in Selva. Image: AC

Alex, from London, met his Dutch wife Susan while skiing in Austria. She was an Erasmus student based in Finland at the time.

Alex had a high-powered banking job in London and Susan, who comes from a family of entrepreneurs, later worked in sales at the five-star Corinthian Hotel. Although they loved their work, they realised there had to be more to life. “It felt like a treadmill”, says Alex. They pooled their skills to set up their own business and started scouting for property on the island.

Eventually, Son Arnau in Selva came to light in a quiet location on the edge of the village of Selva, overlooking the coast.

Listed building

They knew the area because Susan’s sister lives in the town. Set in 15 acres of land, the 300-year-old building used to be an inn for pilgrims on their way to the monastery of Lluc. It comprises two main buildings, one of which is catalogued due to the paintings under the eaves recording both Muslim and Christian pilgrimages.

They moved to Mallorca in 2013, leasing the restored property. Susan already spoke some Spanish when they arrived, but Alex did not. “I had come to a new country with a new language and was entering a new industry”. He admits he initially “hid behind Susan”, letting her do the talking. He took Spanish lessons for about six months but found the best way to learn was by immersion in “supermarkets and bars”.

Acclimatising to bureaucracy

The bureaucracy for permits was rather frustrating and took a lot longer than the three weeks they were initially told at the town hall. Alex says, “You can so easily be frustrated with bureaucratic delays, but I have learned to relax. I quite like the pace of life here.”

Son Arnau is now an eight-room boutique hotel with a delightful blend of historical charm and modern facilities. Although the chance later arose to buy a neighbouring plot, they decided not to expand the hotel but to stick with what they loved doing. They do all the cooking themselves and have daily contact with guests. This leads to 40 percent return rates and some enduring friendships, including a growing group of cyclists from Colorado in the US, who are spreading the word about the island paradise.

Feeling a lot richer

“Even though I earn a lot less, my life feels so much richer”, says Alex. His newly found wealth includes “time, good weather, an outdoor life, the Mediterranean diet.” And it is a great place for his children to grow up. “Our five- and six years old go to the village school. It’s a safe place for them to play in the square and a two-minute walk. In London, the streets are too busy. My children couldn’t explore or be children there.”