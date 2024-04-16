Fashion Show and Clothes Swap

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 16 Apr 2024
Lovely supporters of Daadi
Credit: Lauren Staton
Come to the Fashion Show at Havana´s Beach Club on May 4 to exchange your unwanted clothes for up-cycled pieces for the summer.
This spring´s fashion show will mark the 9th edition of Daadi Clothes Swaps; the founder, Lauren Staton revealed: “This will be the biggest swap I´ve ever held.”
Since Lauren announced her upcoming event, she has been flooded with vibrant spring and summer clothes, looking for a new owner. She shared her excitement, as the event will not only supply our community with new clothes finds but the real lives of hard-working clothes makers will be supported through each participant.
The event asks for a €12 online admission and €15 admission on the day for the purchase of an organic, custom-made Daadi bag. For the exchange of your unwanted pieces, this is the “basket” you will be able to fill to the capacity with the clothes you want to take home.
All the money raised during the event will be forwarded to the very women who crafted these bags in India, where their working conditions leave them exhausted with hardly enough financial support to take care of their children.
Lauren regularly visits India and her friends abroad; Daadi was founded to improve the labour structure and the lives of women and children in India. Last Daadu swap welcomed more than 120 people; this May, you can make a difference which goes way beyond your closet.
Find out more about Daadi here.
Donate to Daadi here.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
