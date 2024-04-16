Get the lowdown on upcoming Euro elections

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 16:49

Official logo of the 2024 European elections. Credit: interior.gob.es

With the European elections set for Sunday, June 9, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior has launched an explanatory website to simplify the voting process.

On Tuesday, April 16, the Ministry launched info.eleccioneseuropeas2024.es, following the announcement in the Official State Gazette of the royal decree 363/2024 on April 9. This decree officially calls for the election of members to the European Parliament on Sunday, June 9.

Commitment to accessibility

The portal supports multiple languages including Spanish, Catalan, Galician, Basque, Valencian, and English, ensuring the information is available to a wide audience.

It adheres to Royal Decree 1112/2018 and Directive 2016/2102, aligning with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1 (WCAG 2.1) standards, making the website easy to navigate, enabling visitors to gain easy access to the information they need.

User-friendly access and information

The website offers easy access to a variety of resources, including details on how to vote, election timelines, and candidate information. It is designed to be user-friendly, dividing content into four main sections: general information, political formations, board members, and accessibility.

Voters can find answers to their queries about in-person and mail voting procedures, polling station hours, necessary identification, and selection criteria for polling station officials.

There’s also specific guidance for voters with disabilities to ensure their voting process is as accessible and non-discriminatory as possible.

The website’s launch coincides with the unveiling of the official logo for the European elections. This election will see Spain electing 61 out of the 720 deputies for the next term of the European Parliament, which extends until 2029.

The election campaign will commence on May 24 and conclude on June 7, spanning a total of 15 days. This period is critical as political formations make their final appeals to the electorate.