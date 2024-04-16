Mare Consortium’s modern waste plant

By Eva Alvarez •
The 'Waste Treatment Centre' of El Campello
The Mare Consortium introduces its advanced waste management and recycling facility, set to lead in European standards.
Located in El Campello, the facility welcomed representatives from the 52 municipalities it serves, offering them an exclusive look into its advanced treatment processes.
With a substantial investment of €31 million, the facility showcases sealed construction, filtration systems, and transparent operations. Featuring two expansive composting warehouses, upgraded waste separation machinery, and a network of walkways, Mare’s operations are showcased with clarity and transparency.
In 2022, the Mare Consortium managed 219,000 tons of waste, successfully recovering almost 10 per cent of recyclables and drastically reducing waste disposal at the El Campello Plant.
Mare seeks to demystify waste treatment by inviting the public for scheduled visits, providing an opportunity for residents and students to learn about waste management firsthand. The complex’s walkways ensure easy accessibility, aligning with the consortium’s transparency and public engagement goals.
The facility’s opening marks the introduction of a fresh fleet of mobile eco-parks, with three units already operational, catering to 427,000 individuals. Plans are in place to expand to seven units, covering the Marina Alta, Marina Baixa, and El Campello areas. Alongside the eco-parks, designated areas for bulky waste collection target street clutter, offering significant relief to smaller municipalities within the consortium.
