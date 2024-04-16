‘Mutant’ cockroaches reported in Spain

By John Ensor •
Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 15:56
Image of a cockroach.
Credit: chaipanya/Shutterstock.com
Recent findings suggest a disturbing trend in the genetic alterations of cockroaches, directly linked to ongoing climate changes.
So far in 2024, Spain has reported a significant rise in cockroach infestations, with incidents increasing by 33 per cent compared to the previous year.
Experts, including Jorge Galvan, director of the National Association of Environmental Health Companies (Anecpla), attribute this surge to the record temperatures that are accelerating the metabolic cycles of these pests, notably the Germanic cockroach, commonly found in homes and food-related businesses.
This increase in temperature has not only extended the breeding season of cockroaches but also enhanced their genetic resistance to conventional insecticides.
‘Their metabolic cycle is accelerated’ by the heat, and they are becoming immune to insecticides, explained Galvan to 20 Minutos. This genetic shift is making it exceedingly difficult to control their populations effectively.
The escalation in cockroach activity has been linked to a broader public health issue, with more frequent sightings in residential and commercial establishments.
Carlos Pradera, technical manager at Anticimex, a pest control company, commented on the evolving challenge and explained that ‘the more we combat them, the greater their resistance grows.’
In response, pest control strategies are shifting towards more sustainable and less invasive methods, including mechanical traps and improved sanitation practices. Pradera emphasises, ‘It is the best solution.’
Spain’s gradual shift from a subtropical to a tropical climate due to global warming has also played a crucial role in these developments.
The warmer conditions favour longer active periods for pests, increasing the likelihood of genetic mutations.
This shift has allowed the Germanic cockroach to expand its territory from the Canary Islands to regions including Andalucia, the Balearic Islands, and the Mediterranean coast.
As these unsettling changes evolve, the focus turns towards innovative and environmentally friendly pest control solutions to tackle what has become not just a nuisance, but a pressing public health issue.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.