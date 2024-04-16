Rain and possible storms expected in Andalucia

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 20:50

Weather update. Credit: IgorZh/shutterstock.com

After the incredible spring weather experienced across Spain, a change could be on its way marked by instability and rain.

From Friday, April 19, forecasts predict the arrival of a DANA (Detached Atlantic North Airflow) in the Gulf of Cadiz, marking a slight escalation in instability across southern Spain.

Weekend weather watch

On Friday, the DANA is set to approach from the Atlantic, entering through the Strait area. This weather pattern is known for its potential to disturb atmospheric stability, leading to a rise in shower activity, particularly in Extremadura and Western Andalucia.

Although these showers are expected to be patchy and sporadic, other regions in Southern Castilla-La Mancha might also experience some rain, with the possibility of storms.

Understanding DANA

A DANA occurs when the polar jet stream, typically moving from west to east, experiences significant undulations. This results in the isolation of part of the air current, creating a ‘pocket’ of cooler air detached from the main atmospheric circulation.

Such conditions lead to sharp temperature differences between the air masses, causing instability. The unstable air can quickly rise, become saturated with water vapour, and potentially trigger intense storms.

Storms to persist over the weekend

By Saturday, April 16, the DANA is projected to reach the Gulf of Cadiz and continue its journey eastward. By Sunday, it is expected to move over North Africa, yet still influencing weather in Southern Spain, Ceuta, and Melilla.

This shift will likely enhance the Levante wind across the Strait, which could bring showers to Southern Cadiz, Ceuta, and Melilla, as well as possibly affecting the Malaga coast. Despite this, the showers are not anticipated to be widespread or particularly intense.

As this incoming weather phenomenon unfolds, the role of DANA in shaping regional weather patterns remains crucial. Such insights are vital for residents and visitors in Andalucia as they plan their weekends amidst potential weather disruptions.