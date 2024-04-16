Salty Source Classic Car Drive registration closing

By Annette Christmas •
Final reminder – registrations closing. The date of the drive was changed from the last weekend of the month to the 20th of April because it coincided with other events, including the Pollença Wine fair and the 312 cycle race, which will lead to road closures.
The Salty Source Classic Car drive will be an easy and relaxing route in the countryside of the southeast of the island, with details given on the day.
The meeting point is the car park Rock bar Restaurante Los Ultimos Mohicanos car park, Ma-15, Km 15, 200, Llevant, 07210 Algaida at 10:30 am
The drive starts at 11 am, with cars going at 1 minute intervals. The lunchtime stop will be at the S’era Restaurant, Carrer son Amer, 19, 07690 Es Llombards at 2 pm.
If you have not already registered for the meeting and drive and would like to do so, now is the moment, as registration will close on Wednesday 17 April.
