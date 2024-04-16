Skoda Titan Desert Almeria is back in 2024

By Julian Phillips • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 14:33

A tough race in harsh conditions. Credit: Skoda Titan Desert Almeria

Almeria hosts one of the most thrilling cycling races in the world, part of the Titan World Series, which is not just about racing but also about adventure and experience.

The most famous event in this series is the Skoda Titan Desert Morocco, renowned for its challenges and unique atmosphere, attracting cyclists from around the globe.

The Skoda Titan Desert Almería, in its fifth edition in 2024 from October 5 to 8, has become a significant challenge in its own right. Many cyclists who have participated agree that it serves as an ideal introduction to the Titan World Series.

Tabernas Desert

Located amidst the Tabernas desert and offering accommodation in a four-star hotel in Cabo de Gata, along with streamlined logistics and two fewer stages than its Moroccan counterpart, the Almeria race provides the perfect starting point for such adventures.

The event has seen participation from top cyclists who see Almería as an excellent learning ground. According to them, while it may not offer the same challenges as Morocco, it prepares cyclists for the rigors they will face.

Sergio Mantecon, the double Spanish mountain bike champion and winner of the first edition of the Skoda Titan Desert Almeria, believes that starting in Almería is essential for those aiming for Morocco. While there are differences, especially in navigation, the essence and challenge remain the same.

The Skoda Titan Desert Almería offers a unique and accessible race experience, retaining the spirit and challenge of the Titan World Series.