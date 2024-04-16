By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 17:19

Triathlon in Torremolinos Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

The Playas de Torremolinos Triathlon will be held on Sunday April 28 for the sixth year, a sporting event promoted by the Torremolinos Triathlon Club with the collaboration of the Torremolinos Sports Department of the Town Hall.

“On April 28 we have the VI edition of the Playas de Torremolinos Triathlon, a spectacular competition which this year is held after learning that the town will host, from October 17 to 20, the final of the World Triathlon Championships, the most important sporting event to be hosted by Andalucia in 2024,” said the Councillor for Sports, Ramón Alcaide.

The competition already has more than 150 registered participants and, “Torremolinos Triathlon Club will put on an event that will be held in sprint mode and this year will also offer relays and pairs competitions,” said Alcaide.

Torremolinos Triathlon Club will also set up a fair where collaborators will display their products and offer participants special discounts. At the end of the race, participants will be able to enjoy a massage service, a live performance by a musical group, paella, food trucks and a prize draw.