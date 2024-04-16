Vélez CF: Battling back from the brink

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 13:13

Vélez CF, a century-old team and pride of its community, faces one of the toughest challenges in its history in Segunda RFEF. Plunged into an unprecedented financial and sporting crisis, the club fights to stay afloat as its foundations are shaken by a series of unfortunate events threatening its existence.

Promises Broken, Hopes Shattered

This situation traces back to the summer of 2023 when the club anticipated a bright future with the arrival of a French investor. With high hopes for investment and a competitive team in mind, the Axarquia-based club geared up to leap forward in its sporting journey. However, what ensued was a series of disappointments and broken promises that plunged the club into a downward spiral of uncertainty and despair.

New Ownership, New Hope?

The previous board, led by Jesper Norberg and Magnus Pehrsson, placed their faith in the French investor, believing his arrival would mark a new era for Vélez. However, as the promised funds never materialised and financial commitments began to pile up, the club found itself quickly on the brink.

Fans Unite in Support

The arrival of Pablo Santiago Nilo as the new owner in March of this year brought renewed hope for Vélez. With an ambitious vision and bold plans to revitalise the club. However, the road to recovery is difficult and Velez on the pitch woes continue. Supporters and fan clubs have united in a joint effort to support the team and have raised funds to cover some of the player’s needs.

