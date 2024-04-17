Accessing the job market with disabilities

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 13:00

HOSBEC and Doble Amor associations Credit: Doble Amor, Facebook

HOSBEC (The Hotel Association) and Doble Amor Association signed on a project to foster work integration for people with disabilities.

The two associations have collaborated to establish a plan of action to promote the “full and productive” employment of people with disabilities.

People faced with disabilities are faced with difficulties when looking for and managing a job, for their working conditions are often too demanding, or not challenging enough. To ensure fair treatment and productivity in this community, the Doble Amor Association focuses on the care and training of people with intellectual disabilities.

Helping the community for more than 40 years, the organisation oversees that all people with special needs undertake quality education and are assisted in their personal development by providing specialized training which facilitates integration into the labour market.

The general secretary of HOSBEC, Mayte Garcia expressed her determination to expand and improve work opportunities for the disabled, as she began her collaboration with the president of the Doble Amor Association, Jose Luis Calvo Bou.

She highlighted that “labour inclusion plays a fundamental role in achieving a balance between economic growth and social well-being,” hence her commitment to providing quality job opportunities.

The two associations will now run a programme of activities to encourage people with functional diversity to participate in and enter the labour market.