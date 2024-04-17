Almeria welcomes new smart parking app

By John Ensor • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 15:17

Almeria launches the 'Smart Mobility' app. Credit: almeriaciudad.es

Nearly 3,000 sensors now enable motorists in central Almeria to find open surface parking spots in real-time.

Launched on Tuesday, April 16, the ‘Almeria Smart Mobility’ app and citizen portal has been developed in Spanish and English.

Described by Mayor Maria del Mar Vazquez as a milestone in Almeria’s driving experience, the initiative aims for a ‘more efficient, sustainable, agile and safe’ mobility across the city.

This tool is a component of the ‘Almeria Ciudad Smart Mobility’ Strategy, funded by the European Union, Next Generation funds, and the Almeria City Council with an investment exceeding €4 million.

It introduces a range of intelligent traffic and mobility management services, including AI-driven systems and real-time parking information.

Mayor Vazquez praised the ‘painstaking’ work behind this innovation, stating, ‘An intelligent mobility system, through an application that any user can download for free, which will allow us, before using our vehicle, to know the traffic and parking situation in real-time from our phone or tablet.’

This high-tech approach is set to streamline traffic management and enhance environmental monitoring, providing data on congestion, air quality, and alternative route suggestions