Earn money by reporting parking errors

Updated: 17 Apr 2024 • 13:01
Terrible parking
A Swedish company launched an app which allows users to earn money by reporting wrongly parked cars.
The residents of Sweden, Uppsala, can now receive 100 kroner (€8,50) for reporting each unlawfully parked car. After uploading a photo of the wrongly parked car, the Scout Park app notifies the user that a parking attendant is on their way; each car correctly reported will be issued a fine as a consequence, with the reporting receiving a benefit.
The developer, Erik Englund, explained the application: “Scout Park is a so-called gig economy app that allows anyone over the age of 16 with a Swedish social security number to earn money by helping parking attendants find people who do not follow the parking rules in the community.”
Scout Park is in an agreement with the private parking company Parkias, hence only the cars in their areas can be reported. However, the development´s CEO, shared on LinkedIn that he is looking to expand across Sweden.
Will this development spread across Europe?
