Benidorm’s public housing initiative

By Eva Alvarez • Updated: 17 Apr 2024 • 10:19

The mayor alongside the councilor during the visit to the plot where the houses will be located in Benidorm Credit: Generalitat Valenciana

Susana Camarero, Vice President of the Generalitat, has unveiled a bold plan to address housing shortages in Benidorm with a €12 million investment.

A significant portion of these funds, €4 million, will come from European contributions, signalling a fresh commitment to housing solutions and a departure from past inaction.

Public priorities

During her visit to the proposed housing site on Guatemala Avenue, Camarero, accompanied by Mayor Toni Perez and other officials, emphasised the urgency of the project. She pledged swift action in both tendering and construction to meet European funding deadlines. This announcement aligns with the government’s broader strategy, as evidenced by the recent unveiling of the ‘Plan Viu,’ which aims to build 10,000 public homes. Camarero’s proactive stance highlights a clear break from the past, signalling a determination to confront housing challenges head-on.

Partnership in-progress

In Benidorm, the planned construction of 90 public homes includes a significant allocation for young adults, recognizing their struggle with high rental costs as they strive for independence. Camarero stressed that these homes aim to prevent vulnerability rather than just assist vulnerable families.

Expanding on the ‘Plan Viu,’ Camarero outlined its key pillars, emphasising collaboration with municipalities, public-private partnerships, and regulatory amendments to facilitate construction. Mayor Perez praised the city’s role in offering land for the project, marking a departure from past governmental inertia.

The proposed homes will be available for rent under concession agreements, with ownership reverting to the municipality after 50 or 75 years. This partnership between regional and local authorities signals a shift towards proactive public development, promising lasting benefits for Benidorm’s residents.