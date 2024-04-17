Calpe for health

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 12:00
Health Prevention Council
Credit: Calpe Council
Calpe City Council established the very first Health Prevention Council in the municipality to promote healthy lifestyles and wellness awareness.
The Plenary Hall hosted the brand new Health Prevention Council on April 15, made up of Piero Caceres as the President and Toñi Artacho Tellado as the Vice President, alongside Gloria Marin of the Fibromyalgia Association, Consuelo Moragues of AMADEM, Chely Crespo of the Red Cross and other local health officials.
The establishment of this Council was initiated by the Department of Social Welfare, Equality, Health Protection and Family, directed by Itziar Doval.
Doval stated: “With this Council, we intend to put health as the centre of policies, know the general state of health, the lifestyle and health concerns of Calpines and identify which health problems are of most concern.”
It was highlighted that not only will the Council promote healthy habits to Calpe´s residents but it will also promote the active health resources and support groups in the community.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.