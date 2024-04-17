Calpe for health

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 12:00

Health Prevention Council Credit: Calpe Council

Calpe City Council established the very first Health Prevention Council in the municipality to promote healthy lifestyles and wellness awareness.

The Plenary Hall hosted the brand new Health Prevention Council on April 15, made up of Piero Caceres as the President and Toñi Artacho Tellado as the Vice President, alongside Gloria Marin of the Fibromyalgia Association, Consuelo Moragues of AMADEM, Chely Crespo of the Red Cross and other local health officials.

The establishment of this Council was initiated by the Department of Social Welfare, Equality, Health Protection and Family, directed by Itziar Doval.

Doval stated: “With this Council, we intend to put health as the centre of policies, know the general state of health, the lifestyle and health concerns of Calpines and identify which health problems are of most concern.”

It was highlighted that not only will the Council promote healthy habits to Calpe´s residents but it will also promote the active health resources and support groups in the community.