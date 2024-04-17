Circaire circus festival in Alcudia, 3-5 May

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 17 Apr 2024 • 16:57

Wes Peden, Credit: Wes Peden/Gandini juggling

The ninth edition of the Circaire festival is coming to town and promises to be a more exciting jamboree than ever.

A packed programme over three days from 3-5 May showcases top names on the circus circuit (with human performers).

There will be free performances all over town and some others on the Passeig Marítim in the port of Alcudia, the circus tent in Alcudia and at the auditorium.

One of the main attractions is Wes Peden, reputedly the best juggler in the world, who has performed in more than 25 countries.

His energetic, complex and playful juggling style has garnered him multiple international awards. He says he derives his inspiration from sumo wrestling, fast food packaging and 1950s playgrounds. Wes Peden’s performance style can be appreciated on his youtube channel

Full information on the Cercaire prgramming, venues and events can be found here

Tickets start at €3 for the open-air performances at 34, Passeig Maritim Port of Alcudia,

€5 for the tent https://ticketib.com/events/este-pais-es-un-circo

€10 for the auditorium, available here

The name Circaire means person attending a circus but also suggests air, as in performing in the open air, and aerial acrobatics.

Performance artist, comedian and dadaist clown Leo Bassi is an esteemed figure in Mallorca. He occasionally stages theatre shows, and keeps a colourful house in the village of Ullaró near Campanet.