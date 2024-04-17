Crea & Co, event in Elche

By Marina Lorente •
Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 17:05
The beautiful space / Credit: Coquere Studio
Embark on a journey of creativity and connection at Crea & Co, an exclusive event on March 20 at 10 am celebrating genuine expression and collaboration.
From the moment of registration, personalised attention ensures that participants’ dreams and challenges are understood, setting the stage for a transformative experience. Held at the Coquere Food Studio, attendees are welcomed with warmth and captured moments, alongside a detailed welcome pack.
Throughout the day, diverse spaces for content creation offer opportunities to engage with notable speakers, hands-on workshops, and enlightening discussions. Participants delve into practical strategies and gain valuable insights to propel their projects forward.
Amidst the exchange of ideas, participants indulge in a creative brunch featuring delectable cuisine from Coquere Food Studio, with options catering to various dietary preferences and allergies.
With a ticket to Crea & Co, attendees gain access to inclusive catering, personalised attention, social media training, three months of publications, and more, all designed to support their growth and success.
Join Crea & Co for an unforgettable experience of authenticity, creativity, and collaboration. Your journey begins here, amidst a community of like-minded creators, where every moment is an opportunity to inspire and be inspired.
Coquere Food Studio, 25 Carrer Velarde, Elche.
A Spanish woman who has returned to her motherland after 6 years living in London. She is passionate about nature, animals and yoga.
