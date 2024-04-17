€127,000 of road repairs

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 7:30

Road and pavement improvementsPhotos: Facebook / Mijas Town Hall

Mijas Councillor for Operational Services, Daniel Gómez, has reported that in the first months of the year the Town Hall has allocated €127,000 to improving pavements and accessibility on public roads. Work has been carried out on roads located in the three population centres and currently the workers are focusing on the boulevard area of La Cala de Mijas.

“Just as important as carrying out new works is maintaining the infrastructures and services we have. For this reason, day after day we carry out modernisation and repair work so that our residents have the best quality of life,” said the councillor.

The work has focuse on renovating the paving and improving accessibility with measures such as the installation of directional paving for the visually impaired and pictograms for cognitive adaptation. Access ramps for vehicles have also been modified in order to help people with reduced mobility.

To date, work has been carried out in Avenidas: Ciprés, Geranio, Topacio, Granate, Antonio Machado, Pablo Picasso, Tamisa and Dinamarca, which translates into a surface area of around 1,100 square metres and an investment of €84,000. The work currently being carried out on the boulevard of La Cala has a further budget of €43,000.

“Looking ahead to the summer, we also plan to improve Calles Motejaque and Arriate where, in addition to surfacing, we are going to work on the landscaped areas and improve the stairs and ramps to the beach, as the current ones are too steep”, concluded Daniel Gómez.