Early banning of agricultural burning

By John Smith •
Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 13:15
Agricultural burning suspended
Credit: Benidorm Council
Under normal circumstances, the burning of agricultural waste is banned from June 15 to October 15.
Due to this, the Benidorm Council has issued permits to allow burning to take place prior to those dates.
In an unexpected turn of events however, the Department of Justice and the Interior has suspended agricultural burning throughout the entire territory of the Valencian Community with effect from April 13 until October 15.
This action has been taken due to the ongoing lack of rain and the resultant drying out of vegetation which means that stray sparks could cause a dramatic rise in fires across the Province.
The Benidorm Council will be contacting all of those who have received permits (which are now cancelled) as a matter of urgency.
There has already been an outbreak of fires in parts of Costa Blanca such as Tarbena and it is hoped that this prompt action by the Valencian Community will help to reduce the danger.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
