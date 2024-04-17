Iberian boost for Almeria

By John Ensor • Updated: 17 Apr 2024 • 22:16

Council of Almeria announces collaboration with Iberia. Credit: dipalme_almeria/X

The Almeria City Council and the Provincial Council are joining forces with Iberia to boost the ‘Costa de Almeria’ as a prime destination for Spanish tourists.

This collaboration kicks off an ambitious campaign aimed at increasing the number of Spanish tourists through various promotional activities both in-flight and online.

Passengers flying with Iberia can expect to see engaging videos about the region during flights, read articles in the in-flight magazine, and see posts on the airline’s social networks.

These efforts highlight the endless sunshine, pristine beaches, rich gastronomy, and the cultural gems like the ancient Alcazaba and the Museo del Contemporary Spanish Realism (MUREC).

Councillor Joaquin Perez de la Blanca emphasised the importance of these joint efforts: ‘Almeria has a lot to offer and campaigns like this bring us closer to potential customers through a great company like Iberia, with millions of passengers around the world.’

The campaign represents a significant investment and is part of a broader strategy to cement Almeria as a top choice for Spanish nationals.