Keeping the elderly entertained

By John Smith • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 17:19

David Sherwood, Victoria Herrero from CK La Quinta, Debby at back and volunteers Credit: EWN Media

Life can sometimes be difficult if you are elderly and alone in a foreign country but on the Costa del Sol, there are quite a lot of organisations ready to help.

Some are charities, others are commercial organisations but they all want to ensure that there is still a great quality of life for those who may no longer have any direct family to care for them.

Assisted living

CK La Quinta is a private residential home situated in the Marbella suburb of San Pedro Alcantara and it certainly is a very welcoming operation that caters for both long and short term residential care.

It offers those in need of 24 hour care the option to enjoy the comfort of a single or shared room which comes with a terrace or balcony, overlooking the outside swimming pool, gardens and pool bar.

It’s a nice setting which every Tuesday afternoon is made even nicer when volunteers from Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro visit and bring with them a few treats as well as a local musician who gives up his or her time to entertain.

Some of the volunteers are on hand to be dancing partners if needed and many of the residents dress specially for the event.

Tuesday afternoon is Saturday night

The latest musician to take part, was a newcomer David Sherwood (his stage name as he came from Nottingham) and he was discovered by Age Concern co-ordinator Debby practising in a local park so he wouldn’t annoy his neighbours.

The whole idea was instigated by popular local singer Nathan Dean who often entertains the residents and there is quite a long list of regular performers including Brian Piccolo, Paige Lefley and Carm from the Zing Duo just to name a few.