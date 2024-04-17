Local favourite – coca de Denia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 9:18

Coca at Pont Sec, Denia Credit: Pont Sec, Facebook

Have you tried one of the most renowned recipes in Denia? If not, you´ll be delighted to hear about Coca.

Coca is a traditional treat within the Valencian Community, especially well-established and deliciously crafted in the restaurants of Denia, where it is served with the local favourites; tomatoes, anchovies and spinach.

Coca appears somewhat similar to pizza, with a dough base and customized filling. Pizza, in its origin, emerged from the Neapolitan region and was made, just like coca, without any cheese.

The distinguished chef, Jose Andres, argued that coca was likely the predecessor of pizza, in the time when the Spanish conquered Naples and Sicily in 1442. The origin of coca itself dates back to the Crown of Aragon, beginning in 1164 until 1707; its popularity is associated with the wide access to the dough, the remains of which can be used to make coca.

The Dianese expert in coca production, the owner of the Pont Sec restaurant, Pep Romany revealed: “The oldest reference to coca is in the municipal archive of Dénia and is dated around 1660.”

To this day, coca remains one of the most popular appetizers of the Valencian region with the majority of Denia restaurants including a unique version of coca in their menus.

The toppings of coca are endless; Pep Romany shared: “You have to be open to your imagination,” when making coca. One of the reasons for its consistent popularity is the simplicity of the cooking process and the small amount of ingredients required. Will you try this local treat in restaurants or attempt it at home?