May Masquerade Ball with the Royal British Legion

The May Masquerade Ball 2024
Get ready for a night of glamour and entertainment as the Royal British Legion Nerja branch announces its spectacular May Masquerade Ball 2024!
Taking place on Saturday, May 4, at The Caves Restaurant in Maro, this event promises an unforgettable evening of fun and festivities. The night will feature live performances by the talented Ricky Lavazza and Laura Elen, ensuring a lively atmosphere. Your ticket, priced at €50 for members and €55 for guests, includes a welcome drink, delectable canapes, and a sumptuous three-course meal with wine, and water to keep the celebration flowing.
With limited spaces available, booking is essential. Don’t miss out on this enchanting evening; secure your spot by contacting Kim Bowe at 711 077 576 or via email at kim_bowel@hotmail.com. Join us for a night of elegance and celebration!
